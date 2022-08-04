Marlies captain Clune announces retirement

Toronto Marlies captain Rich Clune has announced his retirement from professional hockey after 16 seasons.

He will join the Toronto Maple Leafs’ player development staff.

Clune spent the last seven seasons with the Marlies, including their Calder Cup championship year of 2017-18. He had served as team captain since 2020.

“Rich is in a class of his own when reflecting on the impact he has made on the Toronto Marlies,” said Ryan Hardy, Maple Leafs assistant general manager. “He is celebrated by all those who played and worked with him for the professionalism he exhibited day in and day out, the contagious energy that extended from the gym to the ice and the compassion he demonstrated for his teammates and all members of this club. We’re thrilled to have him join the player development staff and to continue delivering his invaluable support and guidance within our organization.”

Clune played 593 games over his AHL career with the Marlies, the Milwaukee Admirals, the Manchester Monarchs and the Iowa Stars, recording 57 goals and 94 assists for 151 points.

Originally a third-round choice by Dallas in the 2005 NHL Draft, Clune appeared in 139 games in the NHL with Los Angeles, Nashville and Toronto, recording seven goals and 15 assists.