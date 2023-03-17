Marlies clinch postseason berth

The Toronto Marlies clinched a berth in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs on Friday night, becoming the first team from the Eastern Conference to secure a postseason invitation.

The Marlies lost on Friday afternoon, but earned their playoff spot when Laval dropped a 3-2 decision to Utica later in the evening.

Toronto (40-17-2-1, 83 pts.) returns to the postseason for the first time since 2019, when they reached the Eastern Conference Finals. The Marlies, who won the Calder Cup in 2018 and were league finalists in 2012, are also closing in on their seven division title.

Five teams will qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the North Division. The top three finishers will get byes into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place teams square off in a best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2022-23 regular season ends April 16; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.