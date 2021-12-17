Marlies games postponed through Dec. 21

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Toronto Marlies, as well as Toronto Public Health workplace guidelines, the Marlies’ games at Grand Rapids on Saturday, Dec. 18 (AHL Game #370) and Sunday, Dec. 19 (AHL Game #382), as well as vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday, Dec. 21 (AHL Game #390), have been postponed.

The Marlies organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

Make-up dates have yet to be determined.