Marlies re-sign captain Clune

The Toronto Marlies have re-signed forward Rich Clune to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Clune enters his 15th professional season in 2021-22 and his seventh with the Marlies. He served as team captain last season and collected three goals and one assist in 33 games for Toronto.

A Toronto native, Clune has played 534 regular-season games in the AHL with the Marlies, the Milwaukee Admirals, the Manchester Monarchs and the Iowa Stars, totaling 53 goals and 86 assists for 139 points along with 1,506 penalty minutes. He was a member of Toronto’s 2018 Calder Cup championship team.

Clune was selected by Dallas in the third round of the 2005 NHL Draft and has appeared in 139 NHL games with Los Angeles, Nashville and Toronto, registering seven goals and 15 assists for 22 points.