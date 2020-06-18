AHL cancels remainder of season due to COVID-19 Details
News

Marlies re-sign Elynuik

by AHL PR
Photo: Christian Bonin/TSGphoto.com

The Toronto Marlies have re-signed forward Hudson Elynuik to a one-year AHL contract.

Elynuik, 22, recorded five goals and eight assists in 53 games with the Marlies in 2019-20, his first full season in the AHL. He scored twice, including his first career game-winner, in Toronto’s 5-2 victory over Syracuse on Mar. 6.

A third-round selection by Carolina in the 2016 NHL Draft, Elyniuk appeared in 10 games with the Marlies in 2018-19, tallying one goal. He also captured an ECHL championship with St. John’s in 2019.

Related Posts

Agostino, still hungry, gets call from Leafs
Clune’s battles with addiction coming in documentary
Antropov finding ‘real joy’ in development role
Woll sharpens mental game to be Leafs’ goalie of future