Marlies re-sign Elynuik

The Toronto Marlies have re-signed forward Hudson Elynuik to a one-year AHL contract.

Elynuik, 22, recorded five goals and eight assists in 53 games with the Marlies in 2019-20, his first full season in the AHL. He scored twice, including his first career game-winner, in Toronto’s 5-2 victory over Syracuse on Mar. 6.

A third-round selection by Carolina in the 2016 NHL Draft, Elyniuk appeared in 10 games with the Marlies in 2018-19, tallying one goal. He also captured an ECHL championship with St. John’s in 2019.