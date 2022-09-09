Marlies re-sign forward Blandini

The Toronto Marlies have re-signed forward Joseph Blandisi to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Blandisi skated in 43 games with the Marlies in 2021-22, collecting 12 goals and 17 assists for 29 points.

In 259 career AHL games with Toronto, Laval, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, San Diego and Albany/Binghamton, Blandisi has totaled 71 goals and 117 assists for 188 points.

The native of Markham, Ont., has also recorded 10 goals and 21 assists for 31 points in 101 career NHL games with New Jersey, Anaheim and Pittsburgh. He was a sixth-round pick by Colorado in the 2012 NHL Draft.