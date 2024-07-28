Marlies sign Alex Nylander to AHL contract

The Toronto Marlies have signed forward Alex Nylander to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Nylander, whose brother William is a forward with the Maple Leafs, began the 2023-24 season with the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, recording 17 goals and 15 assists for 32 points in 43 games. He was acquired by Columbus on Feb. 22, 2024, and went on to post 11 goals and four assists in 23 games with the Blue Jackets.

Nylander has played 330 career AHL games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rockford and Rochester, totaling 94 goals and 116 assists for 210 points. He set career highs in 2022-23 with 25 goals and 50 points, and was selected to participate in the 2023 AHL All-Star Classic.

A first-round choice (eighth overall) by Buffalo in the 2016 NHL Draft, Nylander has played 121 games in the NHL with the Sabres, Blackhawks, Penguins and Blue Jackets, tallying 25 goals and 24 assists.