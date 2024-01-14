Marlies sign Bellows to AHL deal

The Toronto Marlies signed forward Kieffer Bellows to an American Hockey League contract for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

After signing a professional tryout on Oct. 30, Bellows recorded 14 goals and 12 assists for 26 points in 25 games with the Marlies, good for second on the team in scoring.

The 25-year-old native of Edina, Minn., has appeared in 162 career AHL games with Toronto, Lehigh Valley and Bridgeport, recording 51 goals and 35 assists for 86 points. He has added 14 goals and 14 assists in 95 NHL games with the New York Islanders and Philadelphia Flyers.

Bellows was originally a first-round choice (19th overall) in the 2016 NHL Draft by the Islanders.