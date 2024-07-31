Marlies sign Clifford for 2024-25 season

The Toronto Marlies have signed forward Kyle Clifford to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Clifford recorded 10 goals and 18 assists for 28 points, along with a team-high 140 penalty minutes, in 53 games with the Marlies last season.

A second-round pick by Los Angeles in the 2009 NHL Draft, Clifford has played 753 games in the National Hockey League with Toronto, St. Louis and Los Angeles, registering 66 goals and 78 assists for 144 points. He won Stanley Cup championships with the Kings in 2012 and 2014.

Clifford has skated in 110 games in the AHL with Toronto and Ontario, compiling 21 goals and 30 assists for 51 points.