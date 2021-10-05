The 2021-22 AHL schedule is here! Details
Marlies sign Ho-Sang to AHL contract

by AHL PR
Photo: Steven Kingsman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Toronto Marlies have signed forward Josh Ho-Sang to a one-year American Hockey League contract.

Ho-Sang, 25, spent the 2020-21 season in Sweden, totaling two goals and one assist in nine games between Orebro HK and Linkoping HC. He had been in training camp with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

A Toronto native, Ho-Sang has played 178 games in the AHL with Bridgeport and San Antonio, posting 30 goals and 93 assists for 123 points.

Ho-Sang was originally selected by the New York Islanders in the first round (28th overall) of the 2014 NHL Draft. He has notched seven goals and 17 assists for 24 points in 53 NHL games, all with the Islanders.

