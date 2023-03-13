Phantoms’ Marody named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Lehigh Valley Phantoms forward Cooper Marody has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending March 12, 2023.

Marody scored six goals and totaled nine points to lead the Phantoms to a sweep of their three-in-three weekend.

On Friday night, Marody scored twice and added an assist as Lehigh Valley earned a 4-1 victory at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. In Saturday’s 4-3 win over Belleville, Marody matched a career high with four points, capping his fourth career AHL hat trick with the tying goal in the final minute of regulation before assisting on the game-winner in overtime. And on Sunday afternoon, he tallied a goal and an assist as the Phantoms got past Utica, 5-2.

Marody has compiled 12 goals and 19 assists for 31 points in 39 games for the Phantoms this season, his fifth pro campaign. He won the AHL’s Willie Marshall Award for leading the league in goals in 2020-21, and was an AHL All-Star as a rookie in 2018-19. In 221 career AHL games with Lehigh Valley and Bakersfield, Marody has recorded 79 goals and 127 assists for 206 points.

Originally selected by Philadelphia in the fifth round of the 2015 NHL Draft, Marody returned to the Flyers organization as a free agent on July 13, 2022. He has played seven career NHL games with Edmonton, tallying one assist.