News

Marody returning to Phantoms with two-year AHL pact

by AHL PR

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have signed forward Cooper Marody to a two-year American Hockey League contract.

Marody collected 19 goals and 37 assists for 56 points in 68 games for the Phantoms in 2023-24 to lead the team in scoring. He added five assists in six postseason contests.

In 297 AHL games over his six-year pro career skating for Lehigh Valley and Bakersfield, Marody has totaled 101 goals and 170 assists for 271 points. He played in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2019, and was named to the postseason Pacific Division All-Star Team after leading the league with 21 goals during the COVID-abbreviated 2020-21 season.

A native of Brighton, Mich., Marody was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2015 and has played seven games in the NHL with Edmonton, registering one assist.

Related Posts

Bears finish off Phantoms for fifth straight series win
Phantoms stay alive with shutout of Bears
Frank talk: Three-point night helps Bears to 2-0 series lead
Bears edge Phantoms in Game 1