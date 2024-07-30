Marody returning to Phantoms with two-year AHL pact

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have signed forward Cooper Marody to a two-year American Hockey League contract.

Marody collected 19 goals and 37 assists for 56 points in 68 games for the Phantoms in 2023-24 to lead the team in scoring. He added five assists in six postseason contests.

In 297 AHL games over his six-year pro career skating for Lehigh Valley and Bakersfield, Marody has totaled 101 goals and 170 assists for 271 points. He played in the AHL All-Star Classic in 2019, and was named to the postseason Pacific Division All-Star Team after leading the league with 21 goals during the COVID-abbreviated 2020-21 season.

A native of Brighton, Mich., Marody was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in 2015 and has played seven games in the NHL with Edmonton, registering one assist.