Martel leads Rocket to Game 6 win

There will be a Game 7 in the East.

Danick Martel notched two goals and an assist and Cayden Primeau made 30 saves as the Laval Rocket registered a 5-1 win in Springfield on Monday night, setting up a winner-take-all showdown for the right to play for the Calder Cup.

Game 7, the first to be contested in Springfield since 1992, is set for Wednesday evening (7 ET, AHLTV).

After a scoreless first period, Martel capitalized on a Thunderbirds turnover at the side of their net and gave the Rocket a 1-0 lead at the 4:58 mark of the second.

Laval then scored four times in the third period, including the eventual game-winning goal by Gabriel Bourque. With his three-point night, Martel now has three goals and four assists through the first six games of the series.

Primeau (9-4) was sharp all night for the Rocket, and improved to 4-0 following a loss this postseason.

Joel Hofer (6-2) finished with 26 saves for Springfield.

A2-Springfield Thunderbirds vs. N3-Laval Rocket

Game 1 – Sat., June 4 – SPRINGFIELD 2, Laval 1 (OT)

Game 2 – Sun., June 5 – Laval 4, SPRINGFIELD 2

Game 3 – Wed., June 8 – Springfield 6, LAVAL 3

Game 4 – Fri., June 10 – LAVAL 3, Springfield 2 (OT)

Game 5 – Sat., June 11 – Springfield 3, LAVAL 2 (OT)

Game 6 – Mon., June 13 – Laval 5, SPRINGFIELD 1

Game 7 – Wed., June 15 – Laval at Springfield, 7:05

*if necessary… All times Eastern