Martin, Canucks shut out Condors in Game 1

Max Sasson scored a pair of goals, Spencer Martin made 21 saves and the Abbotsford Canucks earned their first-ever postseason victory with a 3-0 decision over Bakersfield on Wednesday night.

Up 1-0 in the best-of-three series, the Canucks host Game 2 on Friday.

Sasson, who joined Abbotsford after completing his sophomore season at Western Michigan University last month, scored twice early in the second period, both on assists from Nils Höglander and Kyle Rau.

Jack Rathbone tacked on an insurance marker with 5:32 to play in regulation.

It was also the first career playoff win for Martin, who is in his eighth professional season. Martin made 29 appearances in the NHL with Vancouver this season.

Pacific Division First Round (best-of-3)

P4-Abbotsford Canucks vs. P5-Bakersfield Condors

Game 1 – Wed., Apr. 19 – ABBOTSFORD 3, Bakersfield 0

Game 2 – Fri., Apr. 21 – Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10:00

*Game 3 – Sun., Apr. 23 – Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern