Martin named GM of Wolf Pack

The New York Rangers have named Ryan Martin as assistant general manager of the Rangers and general manager of the Rangers’ American Hockey League affiliate, the Hartford Wolf Pack.

Martin joins the Rangers organization after spending the past 16 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings organization, including the last 11 seasons as the team’s assistant general manager. In addition, he served eight full seasons as GM of the Red Wings’ AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins, helping them to a Calder Cup championship in 2017.

Martin was also a member of the Red Wings organization for their Stanley Cup championship in 2008, and the Griffins’ Calder Cup title in 2013. In addition to his work with Detroit, Martin served as a scout with USA Hockey for their World Junior Championship team in 2021, which won a gold medal.

A native of Connecticut, Martin graduated from Hartford’s Trinity College in 1992 and earned a law degree from the University of Denver.