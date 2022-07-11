McCambridge, Green join Condors coaching staff

The Edmonton Oilers have named Keith McCambridge and Josh Green assistant coaches for their American Hockey League affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors.

McCambridge and Green join the staff of Colin Chaulk, who was named head coach on June 27.

McCambridge, 48, brings a decade of American Hockey League coaching experience to Bakersfield. He served as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets’ AHL affiliates in St. John’s (2011-15) and Manitoba (2015-16), including a trip to the Calder Cup Finals with the IceCaps in 2014. He also spent three seasons with the Hartford Wolf Pack as an assistant coach (2016-17) and head coach (2017-19).

Most recently, McCambridge served as an associate coach for two seasons with the Vancouver Giants of the Western Hockey League.

A native of Thompson, Man., McCambridge played 11 professional seasons after being drafted by the Calgary Flames in 1994, including 378 games in the AHL with Saint John, Providence, Houston and Cleveland.

Green, 44, has spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach with the WHL’s Winnipeg Ice.

A native of Camrose, Alta., Green enjoyed a 20-year playing career that included 435 games in the AHL with the Fredericton Canadiens, Springfield Falcons, Lowell Lock Monsters, Hamilton Bulldogs, Manitoba Moose, Iowa Chops, Syracuse Crunch and Oklahoma City Barons.

Green was a second-round draft pick by Los Angeles in 1996, and played 341 games in the NHL with the Kings, the New York Islanders, Edmonton, the New York Rangers, Washington, Calgary, Vancouver and Anaheim.