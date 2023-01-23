Firebirds’ McCormick named AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Coachella Valley Firebirds forward Max McCormick has been selected as the Howies Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending January 22, 2023.

McCormick notched four goals and four assists for eight points in three games as the Firebirds reached the halfway point of the season on a league-leading pace.

McCormick began his week on Monday afternoon with a goal and two assists in Coachella Valley’s 5-2 win over Tucson. On Saturday, he recorded a hat trick as part of a four-point night, capping it off with the game-winning goal in overtime to give the Firebirds a 5-4 victory in Ontario. Finally on Sunday, McCormick assisted on the winning goal as Coachella Valley staged a third-period comeback and defeated San Diego, 4-2.

Through 37 games this season, McCormick has already set career highs with 24 assists and 42 points, and is the leading scorer on a Firebirds team that sits on top of the AHL standings with a record of 27-6-3-1 (58 points). The ninth-year pro from De Pere, Wis., has played 419 regular-season games in the AHL with Coachella Valley, Charlotte, Chicago, Belleville, Colorado and Binghamton, totaling 110 goals and 129 assists for 239 points.

Originally a sixth-round choice by Ottawa in the 2011 NHL Draft, McCormick signed as a free agent with Seattle on Sept. 30, 2021. He has skated in 93 games in the NHL with Ottawa, Carolina and Seattle, recording eight goals and five assists.