Bears’ McIlrath, Silver Knights’ Mayo suspended

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League’s Player Safety Committee today announced the following suspensions:

Hershey Bears defenseman Dylan McIlrath has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of his actions in a game at Belleville on Feb. 19.

McIlrath will miss Hershey’s games Wednesday (Feb. 21) at Laval and Friday (Feb. 23) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Henderson Silver Knights defenseman Dysin Mayo has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a checking from behind incident in a game at Coachella Valley on Feb. 18.

Mayo will miss Henderson’s games Friday (Feb. 23) and Saturday (Feb. 24) at Colorado.