McKenzie reuniting with Stars

The Texas Stars have signed left wing Curtis McKenzie to a two-year American Hockey League contract.

McKenzie spent his first four pro seasons with the Stars and currently ranks fifth on the franchise’s career scoring list (190 points).

McKenzie spent the 2020-21 season with the AHL’s Utica Comets, posting five goals and eight assists for 13 points in 26 games.

In seven AHL seasons with Utica, Chicago and Texas, McKenzie has recorded 124 goals and 175 assists for 299 points in 381 regular-season games. He won the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding rookie in 2013-14, helping the Stars to a Calder Cup championship that spring.

In 73 career postseason games in the AHL, McKenzie has tallied 24 goals and 29 assists for 53 points. In addition to his Calder Cup title, he reached the Finals with Texas in 2018 and with Chicago in 2019.

Originally a sixth-round selection by Dallas in the 2009 NHL Draft, McKenzie has played 99 games in the NHL with the Stars, tallying 10 goals and 13 assists for 23 points.