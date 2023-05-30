McLean named new head coach of Iowa Wild

Brett McLean has been named the new head coach of the Iowa Wild.

McLean, 44, spent the last three seasons as an assistant with the NHL’s Minnesota Wild, helping the club to three consecutive Stanley Cup Playoff berths. Prior to that, he served three seasons as an assistant in Iowa (2017-20), including the team’s first-ever trip to the Calder Cup Playoffs in 2019.

A native of Comox, B.C., McLean played professionally for 18 seasons, including 274 games in the AHL with the Cincinnati Mighty Ducks (1998-99), Saint John Flames (1999-2000), Houston Aeros (2001-02), Norfolk Admirals (2002-04) and Rockford IceHogs (2011-12). The former Dallas Stars draft pick skated in 385 games in the NHL with Chicago, Colorado and Florida, and spent time in Europe playing in Sweden, Switzerland and Austria.