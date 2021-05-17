McMichael named CCM/AHL Player of the Week

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Hershey Bears forward Connor McMichael has been selected as the CCM/AHL Player of the Week for the period ending May 16, 2021.

McMichael tallied two goals and four assists for six points in two games, helping Hershey secure the best record in the AHL for the 2020-21 season.

On Saturday night, McMichael scored the decisive goal in the Bears’ 3-2 win over Binghamton, his league-leading eighth game-winning tally of the year. And in Sunday’s season finale, McMichael registered a goal and three assists for his first career four-point effort as Hershey defeated Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 5-2.

Washington’s first-round selection (25th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft, McMichael completed his rookie season by leading the Bears in goals (14) and points (27) over 33 games played. He also made his NHL debut with the Capitals this season, appearing in one game, and captured a silver medal with Canada at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship. A 20-year-old native of Ajax, Ont., McMichael played three junior seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with Hamilton and London, and finished third in the league in scoring with 102 points in 2019-20.

In recognition of being named the CCM/AHL Player of the Week, McMichael will receive an etched crystal award from CCM.