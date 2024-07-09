News

Megna returns to Eagles on two-year AHL deal

by AHL PR
Photo: Rob Trubia

The Colorado Eagles have signed forward Jayson Megna to a two-year American Hockey League contract.

Megna returns to Colorado, where he played from 2019-23, after spending this past season in the Boston Bruins organization. He recorded a career-high 56 points (19 goals, 37 assists) in 69 AHL games with Providence, and also appeared in one NHL contest with Boston.

Megna has skated in 484 career AHL games with Providence, Colorado, Hershey, Utica, Hartford and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, registering 140 goals and 167 assists for 307 points.

The 12-year pro has also played 204 games in the NHL with Boston, Anaheim, Colorado, Vancouver, the New York Rangers and Pittsburgh, compiling 12 goals and 21 assists. He played 55 games in the NHL between the Avalanche and Ducks during the 2022-23 season.

