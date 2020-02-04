Miller named Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that J.T. Miller of the Vancouver Canucks has been selected as the Ephesus/AHL Graduate of the Month for January.

Miller notched five goals and nine assists for 14 points in 11 games, including five multiple-point efforts, to help Vancouver to the top of the NHL’s Pacific Division standings.

A first-round selection by the New York Rangers in the 2011 NHL Draft, Miller made his pro debut during the 2012 Calder Cup Playoffs and skated for the Eastern Conference in the AHL All-Star Classic as a rookie in 2012-13. He split his first three pro seasons between New York and their AHL affiliate, registering 29 goals and 52 assists for 81 points in 101 contests with the Connecticut Whale and Hartford Wolf Pack.

Miller, the National Hockey League’s “Third Star” of the week for the final week of January, has reached the 20-goal mark for the fourth time in his NHL career, and his 53 points in 53 games for the Canucks are just five points shy of his career high. The 26-year-old native of East Palestine, Ohio, has totaled 115 goals and 175 assists for 290 points in 488 career NHL games with Vancouver, Tampa Bay and the Rangers.

