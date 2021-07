The Milwaukee Admirals have signed forward Mitch McLain to an American Hockey League contract for the 2021-22 season.

McLain enters his fourth pro season having totaled 18 goals and 14 assists for 32 points in 118 career AHL contests, all with the Iowa Wild. Last season, McLain notched five goals and two assists in 22 contests for Iowa.

A native of Baxter, Minn., McLain played four seasons at Bowling Green State University and served as captain during his senior year.