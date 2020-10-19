Minnesota inks McCoshen to one-year deal

The Minnesota Wild have signed defenseman Ian McCoshen to a one-year, two-way contract.

McCoshen played 63 games in the AHL with Springfield and Rockford last season, registering two goals and 10 assists for 12 points.

The four-year pro from Anaheim, Calif., has appeared in 171 career AHL contests and has notched six goals and 32 assists for 38 points.

McCoshen was originally a second-round pick by Florida in the 2013 NHL Draft, and has totaled four goals and three assists in 60 career NHL games with the Panthers.