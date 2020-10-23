Minnesota re-signs defenseman Belpedio

The Minnesota Wild have re-signed defenseman Louie Belpedio to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2020-21 season.

Belpedio, 24, played 62 games with the AHL’s Iowa Wild last season and registered five goals and 15 assists for 20 points, while ranking third among AHL defensemen with 102 penalty minutes.

Entering his third pro season out of Miami University, Belpedio has appeared in 142 regular-season AHL games with Iowa, totaling 11 goals and 32 assists for 43 points. He added three points in 11 games during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs.

Belpedio has also recorded two assists in three career NHL games with Minnesota, both coming in his debut at San Jose on Apr. 7, 2018. He was a third-round pick by the Wild in the 2014 NHL Draft.