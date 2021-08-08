Minnesota re-signs forward Bitten

The Minnesota Wild have re-signed forward Will Bitten to a one-year, two-way contract.

Bitten, 23, completed his third pro season in 2020-21 with seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points in 31 games with the AHL’s Iowa Wild, good for fifth on the team in scoring.

Bitten has skated in 145 career games with Iowa, totaling 28 goals and 41 assists for 69 points. He also as five assists in 11 postseason contests.

Bitten was originally a third-round pick by Montreal in the 2016 NHL Draft. He was acquired by Minnesota in a trade on Oct. 3, 2018.