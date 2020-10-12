Minnesota re-signs Kahkonen for two years

The Minnesota Wild have re-signed goaltender Kaapo Kahkonen to a two-year contract.

The contract is a two-way deal for 2020-21 and a one-way deal for 2021-22.

Kahkonen won the Aldege “Baz” Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL’s outstanding goaltender in 2019-20, going 25-6-3 with a 2.07 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage and seven shutouts in 34 appearances for the Iowa Wild. Kahkonen led the league in victories and shutouts, and ranked fourth in GAA and save percentage.

A 24-year-old native of Helsinki, Finland, Kahkonen also made his National Hockey League debut last season, going 3-1-1 with a 2.96 GAA and a .913 save percentage in five appearances with Minnesota.

The Wild’s fourth-round selection in the 2014 NHL Draft, Kahkonen shows a record of 42-20-11 with a 2.45 GAA, a .916 save percentage and 13 shutouts in his two seasons with Iowa.