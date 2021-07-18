Minnesota Wild re-sign Cramarossa

The Minnesota Wild have re-signed forward Joseph Cramarossa to a two-year, two-way contract through 2022-23.

Cramarossa appeared in eight games with the AHL’s Iowa Wild in 2020-21, tallying two goals and one assist. He made his Minnesota Wild debut on Mar. 20 and collected one assist in four NHL games.

The ninth-year pro has skated in 344 AHL contests with Norfolk, San Diego, Stockton, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rockford and Iowa, registering 39 goals and 48 assists for 87 points. He finished third in the AHL in penalty minutes with 126 in 2019-20.

Cramarossa was selected by Anaheim in the third round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft and has totaled four goals and seven assists in 63 NHL games with the Ducks, Wild and Vancouver Canucks.