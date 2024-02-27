Mitchell staying close to the game in retirement

AHL On The Beat

FOX43 sports director Todd Sadowski talked with former Hershey Bears captain Garrett Mitchell about his retirement from hockey and the transition away from the game he’s been playing since he was a kid.

They discuss why Garrett was named a captain on his team so often and the characteristics that made him a leader on and off the ice. They also talk about his first year as a TV analyst for Bears games, the difference between playing the game ice at ice level and describing it from up in the booth, and what makes the Bears an elite organization in the American Hockey League.