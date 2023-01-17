News

Monday wrap: Birthday goals for Goncalves

by AHL PR
Photo: Scott Thomas

Here is a look at Monday’s action around the AHL:

SYRACUSE 5, UTICA 1
Gage Goncalves celebrated his 22nd birthday with a pair of goals to help the Crunch past the rival Comets. Goncalves opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal 3:18 into the contest. Gabriel Dumont also scored twice for Syracuse and Gabriel Dumont added a power-play marker, while Hugo Alnefelt turned aside 33 of 34 shots in net. Nolan Stevens scored the lone goal for Utica, which has been outscored 18-5 in three visits to Syracuse this season.

BRIDGEPORT 6, SPRINGFIELD 2
Ruslan Iskhakov tallied a goal and two assists and Cory Schneider made 41 saves as the Islanders knocked off the Thunderbirds. Aatu Raty and Arnaud Durandeau each added a goal and an assist, and Andy Andreoff and Chris Terry recorded two assists apiece for Bridgeport. Will Bitten and Matthew Highmore scored for Springfield.

COACHELLA VALLEY 5, TUCSON 2
Jesper Froden scored his 20th and 21st goals of the season to lead the Firebirds past the Roadrunners. Coachella Valley improved to 10-0-0-1 in its last 11 games overall and 8-1-0-1 at home since opening Acrisure Arena last month. Max McCormick added a goal and two assists and Joey Daccord made 31 saves for the Firebirds. Michael Carcone scored for Tucson, his 20th goal and league-best 50th point of the season.

IOWA 2, GRAND RAPIDS 1 (SO)
Zane McIntyre made 37 saves and stopped all three shootout attempts to backstop the Wild to their fifth straight victory. Nick Swaney scored a third-period power-play goal to tie the game for Iowa, and Nic Petan converted on his shootout attempt. Austin Czarnik scored for the Griffins, while Victor Brattstrom made 28 saves.

Related Posts

Sunday wrap: Eklund scores twice to lead Barracuda
Saturday wrap: Stars, Marlies rally late
Friday wrap: Wallstedt earns first AHL shutout
Wednesday wrap: Penguins tame Bears in OT