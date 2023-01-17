Monday wrap: Birthday goals for Goncalves

Here is a look at Monday’s action around the AHL:

SYRACUSE 5, UTICA 1

Gage Goncalves celebrated his 22nd birthday with a pair of goals to help the Crunch past the rival Comets. Goncalves opened the scoring with a shorthanded goal 3:18 into the contest. Gabriel Dumont also scored twice for Syracuse and Gabriel Dumont added a power-play marker, while Hugo Alnefelt turned aside 33 of 34 shots in net. Nolan Stevens scored the lone goal for Utica, which has been outscored 18-5 in three visits to Syracuse this season.

BRIDGEPORT 6, SPRINGFIELD 2

Ruslan Iskhakov tallied a goal and two assists and Cory Schneider made 41 saves as the Islanders knocked off the Thunderbirds. Aatu Raty and Arnaud Durandeau each added a goal and an assist, and Andy Andreoff and Chris Terry recorded two assists apiece for Bridgeport. Will Bitten and Matthew Highmore scored for Springfield.

COACHELLA VALLEY 5, TUCSON 2

Jesper Froden scored his 20th and 21st goals of the season to lead the Firebirds past the Roadrunners. Coachella Valley improved to 10-0-0-1 in its last 11 games overall and 8-1-0-1 at home since opening Acrisure Arena last month. Max McCormick added a goal and two assists and Joey Daccord made 31 saves for the Firebirds. Michael Carcone scored for Tucson, his 20th goal and league-best 50th point of the season.

IOWA 2, GRAND RAPIDS 1 (SO)

Zane McIntyre made 37 saves and stopped all three shootout attempts to backstop the Wild to their fifth straight victory. Nick Swaney scored a third-period power-play goal to tie the game for Iowa, and Nic Petan converted on his shootout attempt. Austin Czarnik scored for the Griffins, while Victor Brattstrom made 28 saves.