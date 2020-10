The Cleveland Monsters have signed defenseman Thomas Schemitsch to an American Hockey League contract for the 2020-21 season.

A fifth-year pro, Schemitsch has spent the last four seasons with the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds. In 2019-20, he tallied four goals and 11 assists for 15 points in 57 contests.

Originally a third-round pick by Florida in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, Schemitsch has recorded 24 goals and 38 assists for 62 points in 219 career AHL games.