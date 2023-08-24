Monsters captain Simpson retires

Simpson, 30, played nine seasons in the AHL, including the last five in Cleveland where he served as captain of the Monsters in 2021-22 and 2022-23. Skating at both forward and defense during his career, Simpson appeared in 498 AHL games with Cleveland, Bakersfield and Oklahoma City, totaling 39 goals and 102 assists for 141 points.

In 2022-23, Simpson was selected as the Monsters’ team winner of the IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year award for his efforts in the Cleveland community.

Simpson returns to North Dakota, where he played four seasons from 2010 to 2014 and helped the program to two Frozen Four appearances.

An Edmonton native, Simpson was selected by his hometown Oilers in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL Draft and appeared in three games with the club during the 2016-17 season.