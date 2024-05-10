Monsters knock out Senators with Game 4 win

The Cleveland Monsters advanced to the North Division finals on Friday night with a 3-1 victory over Belleville in Game 4 of their best-of-five series.

Cleveland will face Syracuse in the next round, with Game 1 set for next Thursday.

Owen Sillinger, the overtime hero for the Monsters in Game 3, scored his second consecutive winning goal, breaking a 1-1 tie with exactly 6:00 left in the second period.

Jet Greaves stopped all 29 shots he faced over the final two periods to preserve the victory, finishing with 32 saves total.

Marcus Bjork notched a goal and an assist for Cleveland and Justin Pearson clinched the game with an empty-net marker with three seconds remaining.

Stephen Halliday scored the only goal in Game 4 for Belleville, finishing his postseason with a five-game scoring streak (2g, 7a). Leevi Merilainen made his Calder Cup Playoff debut in net for the Senators and stopped 27 of 29 shots.

Attendance at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse was 12,118.

(Cleveland wins series, 3-1)

Game 1 – Wed., May 1 – BELLEVILLE 2, Cleveland 1

Game 2 – Fri., May 3 – Cleveland 4, BELLEVILLE 3 (OT)

Game 3 – Wed., May 8 – CLEVELAND 3, Belleville 2 (2OT)

Game 4 – Fri., May 10 – CLEVELAND 3, Belleville 1