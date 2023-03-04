Monsters prevail in Outdoor Classic

CLEVELAND, Ohio … Marcus Bjork scored his second goal of the game with 31 seconds gone in overtime as Cleveland rallied for a 3-2 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in the Cleveland Monsters Outdoor Classic, the 11th outdoor game in American Hockey League history.

After the original start was delayed by ice conditions caused by increased sunshine at FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, the game got underway just before sundown and was played under clear skies with temperatures in the upper 30’s Fahrenheit.

Bjork also scored the equalizer early in the third period, after Justin Richards got Cleveland on the board in the final minute of the second. Monsters captain Dillon Simpson tied a record by playing in his third career AHL outdoor game.

Peter DiLiberatore and Raivis Ansons scored for the Penguins.

Official attendance was 22,875, the third-largest in league history. Several thousand fans were still in attendance following the five-hour delay to the start.