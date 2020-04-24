Monsters sign Helewka for 2020-21

The Cleveland Monsters have signed forward Adam Helewka to an AHL contract for the 2020-21 season.

Helewka posted six goals and 10 assists for 16 points in 38 games with Linkoping of the Swedish Hockey League in 2019-20. He also recorded a goal and two assists in eight games with Barys Nur-Sultan of the KHL.

Before heading overseas, Helewka played three seasons in North America and collected 44 goals and 74 assists for 118 points in 189 AHL games with San Jose, Milwaukee and Tucson.

The 24-year-old native of Burnaby, B.C., was a fourth-round choice by San Jose in the 2015 NHL Draft.