The Cleveland Monsters have signed forward Curtis Hall to an American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season.

Hall, a native of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, played 22 games in the AHL between Providence and Grand Rapids this past season, recording two goals and four assists. He added 11 goals and nine assists in 22 games with Maine (ECHL).

In 124 career AHL contests, Hall has totaled six goals and 10 assists for 16 points.

He was originally a fourth-round pick by Boston in the 2018 NHL Draft.