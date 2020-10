The Cleveland Monsters have signed forward Tyler Sikura to an American Hockey League contract for the 2020-21 season.

Sikura has spent the last three seasons with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs. In 2019-20, he posted 14 goals and a career-best 20 assists for 34 points in 63 games, good for the team scoring lead.

In 209 career AHL contests with Rockford, Iowa, Portland and Springfield, Sikura has compiled 44 goals and 48 assists for 92 points, along with a plus/minus rating of plus-33.