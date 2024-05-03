Monsters square series with OT win over Sens

Cole Clayton scored 4:06 into overtime to give Cleveland its first win of the 2024 postseason, a 4-3 decision at Belleville in Game 2 of their North Division semifinal series on Friday night.

The best-of-five series now shifts to Cleveland, where the Monsters will host the final three games.

Cleveland got the winning goal moments after successfully killing off a Senators power play, as Tyler Angle maintained puck possession behind the Belleville net long enough to find Clayton with a pass in the right-wing circle. Clayton snapped a quick shot past Mads Sogaard for his first playoff goal.

The teams saw three one-goal leads erased during regulation, with Cleveland answering the Senators twice in the first period, and Belleville drawing even at 3-3 with 10:55 to go in the third period on Stephen Halliday’s first pro goal.

Jake Gaudet tallied a goal and an assist for the Monsters and Jet Greaves made 36 saves to pick up the win in net.

(Series tied, 1-1)

Game 1 – Wed., May 1 – BELLEVILLE 2, Cleveland 1

Game 2 – Fri., May 3 – Cleveland 4, BELLEVILLE 3 (OT)

Game 3 – Wed., May 8 – Belleville at Cleveland, 7:00

Game 4 – Fri., May 10 – Belleville at Cleveland, 7:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 12 – Belleville at Cleveland, 3:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern