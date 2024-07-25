Monsters to be home on Ohio’s newest sports network

Rock Entertainment Group, the umbrella entity that houses Dan Gilbert’s sports and entertainment properties under the ROCK Family of Companies, and Gray Media, owner of WOIO and WUAB in Cleveland and WXIX in Cincinnati, have reached an agreement to launch the Rock Entertainment Sports Network, to start over-the-air on Gray’s television stations in Cleveland and Cincinnati this August with future over-the-air, multichannel video programming distributors and streaming components to be announced as the network grows.

Rock Entertainment Sports Network will serve as the home for the American Hockey League’s Cleveland Monsters, the NBA G-League Cleveland Charge and various local collegiate, high school and semi-pro sports programming. RESN will be available on channel 22.1 through free over-the-air broadcasts and the parties intend for it to be available through major cable, satellite and virtual pay-TV platforms throughout Ohio.

The partnership will bring free, 24/7 access of local Ohio sports and entertainment programming to millions of Ohio residents. Gray and Rock Entertainment Group will use the network to create, produce and air sports programming across the state, offering a wealth of sports content to viewers and fans.

Rock Entertainment Sports Network is scheduled to begin airing games in Cleveland and Cincinnati in August 2024 with plans to grow to additional markets in the following months.