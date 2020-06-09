Moose captain Stoykewych retires

The Manitoba Moose announced today that defenseman and team captain Peter Stoykewych is retiring from professional hockey following five seasons with the Moose.

Stoykewych, a 27-year-old Winnipeg native, played all 267 of his professional games in the Winnipeg Jets organization with the Moose and the St. John’s IceCaps. Stoykewych totaled 19 goals and 53 assists for 72 points, and was Manitoba’s IOA/American Specialty AHL Man of the Year in 2018-19 for his efforts in the local community.

Stoykewych was selected in the seventh round (199th overall) of the 2010 NHL Draft by the Atlanta Thrashers, the franchise’s last selection before its relocation to Winnipeg.