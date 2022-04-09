Moose clinch berth in 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs

The Manitoba Moose clinched a berth in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs on Saturday night when they rallied late to earn a point in a 2-1 overtime loss to the Chicago Wolves.

The Moose, the top development affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets, will be making their first postseason appearance since 2018.

Manitoba will be one of five teams to qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Central Division. The top three teams will get a bye into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place clubs square off in a best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2021-22 regular season ends April 30; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.