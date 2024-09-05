Moose’s Fink named recipient of 2023-24 Ellery Award

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced today that Manitoba Moose manager of hockey communications and broadcaster Daniel Fink has been selected as the recipient of the James H. Ellery Memorial Award for the 2023-24 season.

The James H. Ellery Memorial Award is presented annually in recognition of outstanding media coverage of the American Hockey League. It was first presented in 1964-65 and honors the late Jim Ellery, who served the AHL for 17 years as league secretary and publicity director until his death in 1964.

In addition to serving as the play-by-play voice for every Moose game during the regular season and Calder Cup Playoffs, Fink works closely with the local Winnipeg media as well as the organization’s own platforms to amplify the club’s presence in one of Canada’s largest markets. He is responsible for managing all interviews with players and coaches and is a key contributor to the team’s website and social media channels, for which he captures photo and video content while traveling with the club. Fink also serves as the lead editor for media notes and Moose team publications.

Fink, who joined the Moose in 2016 and was named the team’s broadcaster in 2019, appears regularly on radio programs and podcasts to talk about the Moose and the AHL, including regular segments on Winnipeg Jets game broadcasts on TSN and 680 CJOB. He is also one of the producers of the AHL Plays of the Week highlight segment that is distributed to teams throughout the league for use on their own game broadcasts.

In operation since 1936, the AHL serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives and broadcasters of every National Hockey League organization. Nearly 90 percent of today’s NHL players are American Hockey League graduates, and more than 130 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame spent time in the AHL in their careers.