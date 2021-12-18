Moose games postponed through Dec. 22

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols and related travel concerns affecting the Manitoba Moose, their game at Iowa tonight (AHL Game #373) has been rescheduled for Wed., January 19, at 7 p.m. CT.

In addition, Manitoba’s games at Texas scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 21 (AHL Game #389) and Wednesday, Dec. 22 (AHL Game #401) have been postponed. Make-up dates have yet to be determined.

The Moose organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.