News

Moose games postponed through Dec. 22

by AHL PR

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols and related travel concerns affecting the Manitoba Moose, their game at Iowa tonight (AHL Game #373) has been rescheduled for Wed., January 19, at 7 p.m. CT.

In addition, Manitoba’s games at Texas scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 21 (AHL Game #389) and Wednesday, Dec. 22 (AHL Game #401) have been postponed. Make-up dates have yet to be determined.

The Moose organization continues to follow enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

Related Posts

Senators games postponed through Dec. 21
Rocket-Crunch postponed tonight
Senators’ weekend games postponed
Marlies games postponed through Dec. 21