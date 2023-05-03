Moose grab second straight OT victory

Wyatt Bongiovanni scored a power-play 4:53 into overtime to give Manitoba a 3-2 win at Milwaukee in Game 3 of the teams’ Central Division semifinal series on Wednesday.

Winners of two straight OT games, the Moose have taken a 2-1 lead in the best-of-five series with Game 4 coming up Friday in Milwaukee.

Alex Limoges and Jeff Malott scored to give Manitoba separate one-goal leads in regulation, but Luke Evangelista and Kevin Gravel answered for the Admirals.

Oskari Salminen (2-0) made 24 saves for Manitoba. Yaroslav Askarov (1-2) turned aside 27 shots for Milwaukee.

Central Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

C2-Milwaukee Admirals vs. C3-Manitoba Moose

Game 1 – Fri., Apr. 28 – Milwaukee 6, MANITOBA 2 | Recap

Game 2 – Sun., Apr. 30 – MANITOBA 3, Milwaukee 2 (OT) | Recap

Game 3 – Wed., May 3 – Manitoba 3, MILWAUKEE 2 (OT)

Game 4 – Fri., May 5 – Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8:00

*Game 5 – Sat., May 6 – Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern

