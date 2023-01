SPRINGFIELD, Mass. … The American Hockey League announced that the suspended game between the Manitoba Moose and the Toronto Marlies will be completed on Monday, Feb. 13, at 7 p.m. ET at Toronto’s Coca-Cola Coliseum.

The game was tied, 1-1, after one period of play on Jan. 13 when it was suspended following a spectator medical emergency. It will resume from that point.