Moose push series to the limit

Morgan Barron and Ville Heinola recorded three points each as the Manitoba Moose squared their Central Division semifinal series with a 7-3 win over Milwaukee in Game 4 on Friday night.

The teams will play a winner-take-all Game 5 on Sunday afternoon at Canada Life Centre (3 ET, AHLTV, TSN3).

Manitoba led 1-0 and 2-1 in the first period with Milwaukee drawing even each time, but the Moose put the game out of reach with three goals in the second and two more in the third.

Barron and Heinola led the Moose offense with a goal and two assists each; Nicholas Jones, Declan Chisholm and Luke Johnson added a goal and an assist apiece, and Evan Polei and Mikey Eyssimont added goals.

Mikhail Berdin (2-2) made 22 saves to earn the win in net for Manitoba.

Brayden Burke, Cole Smith and Joseph LaBate scored for the Admirals. Connor Ingram (0-1), in his first appearance since rejoining Milwaukee from NHL recall to Nashville, stopped 37 shots in the loss.

Manitoba finished with a 44-25 advantage in shots on goal, and has outshot Milwaukee 165-85 for the series.

Central Division Semifinals – Series “M” (best-of-5)

C2-Manitoba Moose vs. C3-Milwaukee Admirals

Game 1 – Fri., May 6 – MILWAUKEE 3, Manitoba 2

Game 2 – Sat., May 7 – MILWAUKEE 2, Manitoba 1

Game 3 – Wed., May 11 – MANITOBA 5, Milwaukee 2

Game 4 – Fri., May 13 – MANITOBA 7, Milwaukee 3

Game 5 – Sun., May 15 – Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern