Moose rally past Admirals to force a Game 4

Down 2-0 in the series and 2-0 in Game 3, the Manitoba Moose stormed back to keep its season alive with a 5-2 victory over Milwaukee on Wednesday night.

The Moose host Game 4 of the best-of-five series on Friday.

Cody Glass, back in the Admirals lineup after a recall to Nashville, scored 21 seconds into the game, and Jimmy Huntington netted his second goal of the series to give Milwaukee a two-goal lead through 20 minutes.

Morgan Barron started the comeback with a power-play goal at 3:52 of the second period before Jeff Malott and Leon Gawanke staked Manitoba to its first lead of the series.

Nicholas Jones and Luke Johnson capped the scoring with goals in the third.

Declan Chisholm recorded two assists for Manitoba, his fourth and fifth points of the series, and Mikhail Berdin (1-2) finished with 21 saves.

After stopping 83 of 86 shots in the first two contests, Devin Cooley (2-1) made 30 saves in Game 3.

Central Division Semifinals – Series “M” (best-of-5)

C2-Manitoba Moose vs. C3-Milwaukee Admirals

Game 1 – Fri., May 6 – MILWAUKEE 3, Manitoba 2

Game 2 – Sat., May 7 – MILWAUKEE 2, Manitoba 1

Game 3 – Wed., May 11 – MANITOBA 5, Milwaukee 2

Game 4 – Fri., May 13 – Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8:00

*Game 5 – Sun., May 15 – Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3:00

*if necessary… All times Eastern