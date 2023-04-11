News

Moose secure berth in Calder Cup Playoffs

by AHL PR

The Manitoba Moose clinched a berth in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs on Tuesday evening with a 7-5 victory over the Texas Stars.

The Moose are the third team from the Central Division to clinch a playoff spot, following Texas and Milwaukee. Five teams will qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs out of the Central; the top three finishers will get byes into the division semifinals, while the fourth- and fifth-place teams square off in a best-of-three first-round series.

The AHL’s 2022-23 regular season ends April 16; for more information and daily updates on the Calder Cup Playoff races, check out the official AHL Playoff Primer.

