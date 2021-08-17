Moose sign four to AHL deals

The Manitoba Moose have signed forward Evan Polei to a two-year American Hockey League contract, as well as goaltender Philippe Desrosiers and defensemen Tristan Pomerleau and Dean Stewart to one-year AHL contracts.

Polei skated in 15 games for the AHL’s Cleveland Monsters in 2020-21, tallying three goals, three assists and a plus-7 rating.

In 120 AHL games over four pro seasons, Polei has notched 17 goals and 22 assists for 39 points with Cleveland, San Antonio and Bakersfield.

Desrosiers spent the 2020-21 season on the Florida Panthers’ taxi squad after appearing in 29 AHL games with Springfield in 2019-20, ranking 12th in the league in save percentage (.916) and eighth in shots faced (1,037).

A second-round pick by Dallas in the 2013 NHL Draft, Desrosiers has appeared in 72 AHL games over his six professional seasons with Springfield and Texas, going 33-28-3 with a 2.78 goals-against average, a .913 save percentage and two shutouts.

Pomerleau made his pro debut with the AHL’s Laval Rocket in 2020-21, appearing in one game. Pomerleau played three seasons at the University of New Brunswick as well as five seasons of major junior hockey with Victoriaville (QMJHL).

Stewart played 53 games with Wichita (ECHL) last season, his first pro campaign after four years at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. He was a seventh-round pick by Arizona in the 2016 NHL Draft.